Michigan reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,193 more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,193 more cases on Friday.

There have been 15,062 deaths and 573,372 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 75* more coronavirus deaths and 1,284 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 55 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 915 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 60* more coronavirus deaths and 563 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 31 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,769* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 6th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.

Berrien County has had 206 (+0) deaths and 11,213 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 58 (+0) deaths and 3,857 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 81 (+0) deaths and 4,540 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

