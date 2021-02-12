Medical Moment: Saving the smallest hearts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saving the smallest hearts—without open heart surgery.

Giving little patients a new chance at a healthy life, in today’s Medical Moment.

When you think of heart problems you usually think of older men and women.

But 40,000 children are born each year with congenital heart defects.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, a new FDA approved procedure is giving some kids a new chance at living a long and healthy life without the risk that comes with open heart surgery.

The new less invasive alternative may also reduce the number of surgeries these kids will need over their lifetime.

Kids as young as four or five years old can have the melody heart valve.

On average, it will need to be replaced every seven years.

