Local elementary contender for national award

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A local elementary school is celebrating after receiving $10,000 and a shot at earning a national award.

Prairieview Elementary School in Goshen has been selected as a finalist for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Founder’s Award.

This means the school is among four other schools across the country under consideration for a $50,000 grand prize, which will be announced on March 4.

So congrats Prairieview, and best of luck!

