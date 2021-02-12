Advertisement

Local elementary contender for national award

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A local elementary school is celebrating after receiving $10,000 and a shot at earning a national award.

Prairieview Elementary School in Goshen has been selected as a finalist for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Founder’s Award.

This means the school is among four other schools across the country under consideration for a $50,000 grand prize, which will be announced on March 4.

So congrats Prairieview, and best of luck!

