Local elementary contender for national award
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A local elementary school is celebrating after receiving $10,000 and a shot at earning a national award.
Prairieview Elementary School in Goshen has been selected as a finalist for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Founder’s Award.
This means the school is among four other schools across the country under consideration for a $50,000 grand prize, which will be announced on March 4.
So congrats Prairieview, and best of luck!
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.