Light Snow Moving in Tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LIGHT SNOW MOVING IN... While we have had some spotty, light, lake-effect snow showers today, the accumulating snow will mainly come after midnight as light snow comes east out of the plains. A weak storm system will move through late Saturday, so light snow will continue off and on all day, with lake-effect continuing Saturday night. Most of us will end up with between 2″ and 4″ of snow by early Sunday...less in southern areas, and more in some lake-effect areas. We’ll be tracking 2 more, stronger, storm systems next week...one Monday night and another late in the week. Our snow amounts will all depend on the track of those storms...

Tonight: Light snow at times, especially after midnight. Low: 15, Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Cloudy with times of light snow. High: 20, Wind: E to N 5-10

Saturday night: Lake-effect snow showers. Total accumulations Saturday/Saturday night should average 2″-4″...a bit less south...a bit more in some lake-effect areas. Low: 12

Sunday: Lake-effect snow showers early, otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 16

