Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68

In a sluggish game in which both teams struggled from 3-point range, Minnesota finally got hot in a wild finish.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Gabe Kalscheur added 16 and Minnesota rallied late for a 71-68 victory over No. 24 Purdue. Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed by five with 2 minutes to play. Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and Zach Edey added 13 for the Boilermakers. In a sluggish game in which both teams struggled from 3-point range, Minnesota finally got hot in a wild finish. Carr hit two 3-pointers in the closing stretch.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

