LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Fair has released an update on the scheduled concert featuring Morgan Wallen, a country music star who had his music pulled by radio stations and streaming services after a video surfaced showing him shouting a racial slur.

On Friday, the LaPorte County Fair released the following statement on Facebook:

Over the past week, the LaPorte County Fair Board has received questions regarding Morgan Wallen, his use of a racial slur, and whether his concert at the Fair would still happen.  First and foremost, the Fair Board does not condone racism or discrimination in any form.  What he did was inappropriate and disappointing and goes against our commitment to being an inclusive organization.  Currently, the July 14th concert is still scheduled.  In the meantime, the Fair Board is reviewing its options with respect to the scheduled performance and will provide further updates when they become available.

Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Morgan Wallen has told his fans on social media not to downplay the racist language he was caught saying on camera.

The celebrity website TMZ last week posted a video of Wallen saying a racial slur and Wallen apologized at the time.

After a week of silence, Wallen posted a longer message on Instagram on Wednesday night.

He said there was no reason to downplay what he did and that his actions and his words matter.

He said he has accepted invitations to speak to Black organizations and leaders.

Radio stations removed his music and streaming services took his songs off their top playlists.

His record label suspended him.

