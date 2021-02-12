Irish baseball skipper Link Jarrett ready for second season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball season is right around the corner, and it will be the start of the second season with skipper Link Jarrett in South Bend.

In his first season leading the Irish, Jarrett led Notre Dame to an 11-2 record. The Irish had won seven straight games before the season was called off due to the pandemic.

Jarrett’s first year at Notre Dame did not go as planned due to the virus, and he’s looking forward to one thing in particular as he begins his season under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

“I guess the one thing I missed was playing at home and getting the flow of the timeline at home and how you go through your day for home games,” Jarrett said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s my first year. There’s so much more familiarity with everything going on around me right now.”

The official Notre Dame baseball schedule has yet to be released on the team’s website. However, the first game of the Irish baseball season is in nine days against LSU in a tournament down in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.