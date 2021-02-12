Advertisement

Irish baseball skipper Link Jarrett ready for second season in South Bend

Jarrett’s first year at Notre Dame did not go as planned due to the virus, and he’s looking forward to one thing in particular as he begins his season under the shadow of the Golden Dome.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball season is right around the corner, and it will be the start of the second season with skipper Link Jarrett in South Bend.

In his first season leading the Irish, Jarrett led Notre Dame to an 11-2 record. The Irish had won seven straight games before the season was called off due to the pandemic.

Jarrett’s first year at Notre Dame did not go as planned due to the virus, and he’s looking forward to one thing in particular as he begins his season under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

“I guess the one thing I missed was playing at home and getting the flow of the timeline at home and how you go through your day for home games,” Jarrett said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s my first year. There’s so much more familiarity with everything going on around me right now.”

The official Notre Dame baseball schedule has yet to be released on the team’s website. However, the first game of the Irish baseball season is in nine days against LSU in a tournament down in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home

Latest News

Valparaiso will look for new team after dropping Crusaders
Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68
Indiana hands Northwestern 10th straight loss, 79-76 in 2OT
She can’t believe it’s already been 20 years.
Deanna Gumpf set to start 20th season as Notre Dame softball head coach