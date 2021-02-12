Advertisement

Indiana reports 86 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,445 more cases Friday

Statewide, 1,178 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 1,178 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 86 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,445 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,178 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,690 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 646,425 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,762 new cases were reported. 1,226 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,452 new cases were reported. 1,273 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 67 more coronavirus deaths and 1,225 new cases were reported. 1,265 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 58 more coronavirus deaths and 1,065 new cases were reported. 1,292 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,734 (+78) cases and 495 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,018 (+30) cases and 402 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,563 (+15) cases and 192 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,403 (+12) cases and 105 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,338 (+13) cases and 103 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,375 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,831 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,748 (+2) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,035 (+3) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles police investigate 2 suspicious incidents, ask for information
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle.
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle
Scene at stand off on Spruce Lane in Elkhart
Police in Elkhart investigating after early morning shooting leads to chase
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
WHO chief warns of complacency as global virus cases drop
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home COVID-19 data requests