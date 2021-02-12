Indiana reports 86 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,445 more cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 86 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,445 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,178 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,690 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 646,425 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,762 new cases were reported. 1,226 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,452 new cases were reported. 1,273 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 67 more coronavirus deaths and 1,225 new cases were reported. 1,265 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 58 more coronavirus deaths and 1,065 new cases were reported. 1,292 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,734 (+78) cases and 495 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,018 (+30) cases and 402 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,563 (+15) cases and 192 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,403 (+12) cases and 105 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,338 (+13) cases and 103 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,375 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,831 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,748 (+2) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,035 (+3) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.