Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Susan Bayh

Evan and Susan Bayh
Evan and Susan Bayh (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing that flags be flown at half-staff across the state in honor of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, who died last week at age 61 after a battle with brain cancer.

Holcomb issued the order Friday, asking that flags be lowered, including by businesses and state residents, to half-staff until sunset on Feb. 18.

Bayh, who was an attorney and wife of former Gov. Evan Bayh, died on Feb. 5 in McLean, Virginia.

She was Indiana’s first lady for eight years after her husband, a Democrat, became governor in 1989.

The Bayhs have twin sons.

