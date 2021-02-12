Advertisement

Fabbro’s late goal lifts Predators over Red Wings, 3-2

Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the struggling Detroit Red Wings.
By Associated Press
Feb. 11, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the struggling Detroit Red Wings. Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had the goals for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11. As the clock dipped just below a minute in the third period, Fabbro sent a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss on the stick side. Greiss finished with 20 saves.

