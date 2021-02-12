Elkhart County coronavirus metrics headed in the right direction

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Well we’re finally starting to talk more about what reopening will look like in Elkhart County with several county metrics trending in the right direction.

Case numbers, hospitalizations, positivity rates, are all on the decline, landing Elkhart County in the yellow zone for their county metric score.

Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait says she’s excited that some schools are moving toward full in-person learning, but they’re keeping the current public health order for schools in effect for now.

Nearly nine-thousand people are fully vaccinated, with another nine-thousand having at least their first dose.

“If you want to get out of these restrictions, we’re going to have to have to continue to social distance, and we’re going to have to continue to wear masks. That is what is going to help prevent the spread,” says Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer.

St. Joseph County health leaders also gave their update in the fight against Covid-19. I’ll break down what they had to say coming up at five, but for now in Granger, I’m Jack Springgate, 16 News Now.

