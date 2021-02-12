Advertisement

Elkhart County coronavirus metrics headed in the right direction

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Well we’re finally starting to talk more about what reopening will look like in Elkhart County with several county metrics trending in the right direction.

Case numbers, hospitalizations, positivity rates, are all on the decline, landing Elkhart County in the yellow zone for their county metric score.

Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait says she’s excited that some schools are moving toward full in-person learning, but they’re keeping the current public health order for schools in effect for now.

Nearly nine-thousand people are fully vaccinated, with another nine-thousand having at least their first dose.

“If you want to get out of these restrictions, we’re going to have to have to continue to social distance, and we’re going to have to continue to wear masks. That is what is going to help prevent the spread,” says Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer.

St. Joseph County health leaders also gave their update in the fight against Covid-19. I’ll break down what they had to say coming up at five, but for now in Granger, I’m Jack Springgate, 16 News Now.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles police investigate 2 suspicious incidents, ask for information
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle.
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle
Scene at stand off on Spruce Lane in Elkhart
Police in Elkhart investigating after early morning shooting leads to chase
California now grows about 75 percent of the nation’s lettuce crop, but some two million pounds...
Pure Green Farms harvests first indoor crop in South Bend

Latest News

St. Joseph County health officials say they’ll reopen offices in the County-City building on...
St. Joseph County offices re-opening Feb. 22nd
The report concluded that vitamin C and zinc did nothing to help people with COVID, even when...
Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home COVID-19 data requests