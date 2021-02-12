Delphi murders remain unsolved ahead of four-year anniversary

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been nearly four years since Libby German and Abby Williams were killed while taking a walk on trail in Delphi. They went missing on February 13, 2017 and their bodies were found the next day.

But without a suspect in custody, their families are without closure, making time feel like it’s standing still.

“I think that it feels like everything just happened yesterday. Everything just kind of continues to go in slow motion,” explains Kelsi German, Libby German’s older sister.

“It also feels like it’s a lifetime without them, so i think it’s a little bit of both. We’re kind of juggling the fact that it really was four years, but also, that it really doesn’t feel like it.”

Kelsi tells 16 News Now the girls would have been seniors in high school this year.

“To us, they’re still those 13 and 14 year old girls… they’re actually 18 and 17 and getting ready to graduate. So it’s hard, but we’re learning how to cope with time,” she says.

Libby was remembered at a senior night at Delphi Community High School this week. Kelsi says it was heartbreaking.

“That’s how we’re all kind of feeling right now we’re going through all of these last moments that Libby should be experiencing with us and its so sad that they’re not going to be able to... but watching her friends go through them, we’re kind of living Libby’s life through them now.”

Though it’s been four years, this is not a cold case. Indiana State Police say there is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working the case every day.

Libby German took a video of the suspect the day her life was taken. The footage, along with a suspect sketch released by police, has led to tens of thousands of tips in the case.

Now augmented reality app “CrimeDoor” is taking it a step further, bringing that video to life to show a new perspective to the public.

“So hopefully if someone goes in and sees that door and says ‘oh that’s my husband or that’s my brother or that’s my uncle’... it kind of clicks something in their memory that helps us get that tip,” Kelsi explains.

Kelsi and her family urge anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know, say something. That’s so important, because we’re over here waiting for four years and we continue to wait, and you’re just sitting on that information. I’m not sure how somebody could do that, but, if you are sitting on it, just tell somebody. Give us closure and let us get our answers,” she says.

While police continue their hunt for the killer, Abby and Libby’s memory is bringing positivity to the Delphi community. Fundraising helped create the Abby and Libby Memorial Park, something that means a lot to their families.

“It’s so awesome that we’re able to keep the girls’ names out there. I know there’s still so many people that care,” says Kelsi. “So the park is going to be something that’s there for many years to come even after all of us are gone, that park will still be there and our community will be there and just be able to go to the park and just remember them forever.”

The community also comes together each year for the Remembering Abby and Libby Food Drive, collecting non-perishable food or pet items to make a difference in their memory.

For Kelsi, the death of her sister has changed the path of her life. She is going to school to be a forensic psychologist with the hope of helping others who have been through what she has.

“So now I’m using that to create my career for the rest of my life and using that as my passion and hopefully I’ll help lots of people with it,” she tells 16 News Now.

“I’ll be able to give that to people that are going through this. Being able to help people that are going through this when I didn’t have that person is super important to me.”

While Abby and Libby’s families try to heal, the murderer is still out there. Police say this type of violent crime cannot and will not go unanswered.

If you have any information on the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, please submit a tip by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by calling 844-459-5786.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.