Advertisement

David Phelps agrees to $1.75M deal with Blue Jays

The former Domer went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher David Phelps throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher David Phelps throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract. The former Domer went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season. Phelps spent the first half with Toronto in 2019 and had a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances with the Blue Jays. He is 34-38 with a 3.,95 ERA in eight major league seasons that also included stints with the New York Yankees, Miami, Seattle and the Chicago Cubs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home

Latest News

Valparaiso will look for new team after dropping Crusaders
Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68
If you love sports, March 11, 2020 is engrained in your mind. Fans were banned from March...
The Lost Year: Sports Shutdown and Comeback
South Bend Cubs officially Class A-Advanced affiliate