David Phelps agrees to $1.75M deal with Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) - Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract. The former Domer went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season. Phelps spent the first half with Toronto in 2019 and had a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances with the Blue Jays. He is 34-38 with a 3.,95 ERA in eight major league seasons that also included stints with the New York Yankees, Miami, Seattle and the Chicago Cubs.

