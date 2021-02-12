COVID-19 vaccines are few, but pharmacies are ready

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccines in Michiana. This happening as the Biden administration announces millions more doses to be distributed across the US.

Coming from the feds, the news of more doses to be dished out is certainly good news, but the story is often the same; supplies are very limited but officials say things are moving in the right direction.

“The most important thing is there will be more actual vaccine, so the pharmacies right now, there’s only a few of them that actually have some doses,” Robin Vida says. She does Health Outreach, Promotion, and Education with St. Joseph County.

NBC news reached out to the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, who says 90% of people live within 5 miles of a pharmacy, making these ideal spots for vaccinations around the country and here at home.

For some Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Michiana, that vaccine roll out begins Friday February 12th.

However, getting a shot can still be a long shot. Walmart providing this statement in a press release:

”While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.”

“There’s definitely more demand than there is supply,” Vida adds.

Getting a vaccination depends on supply of doses, which is low in Michiana. You can sign up through the state’s website ourshot.in.gov or through Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. A Sam’s Club membership is not required, and the shot is free.

A look on Friday shows there are appointment’s available on Walmart’s website as well as Sam’s Club’s. So you can book a time slot.

Walmart did not have an answer when I asked their media relations department when they will see the big influx of doses from the US Government. St Joseph county says all-in-all things are moving in the right direction.

“We are eager to roll up our sleeves and get people through our clinics, as well as the hospitals, and I’m sure the pharmacies as well,” Vida says.

I got in touch with CVS pharmacies who tell me that their pharmacies are not offering the vaccine locally for appointments, but plan to once more doses become available.

Kroger Pharmacies provided this statement:

“Kroger is now receiving vials of vaccine from the federal government and we are already scheduling appointments. The new shipments enable us to expand vaccine availability to all Kroger pharmacies in Indiana.

At the end of January, we began administering vaccine at 45 Kroger pharmacies in the state. Now, we can reach Hoosiers at all 113 of our pharmacies.

The distribution will remain 100 doses per store per week.

The state is adding links to Kroger pharmacies on its site -- https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/24159814f1dd4f69b6c22e7e87bca65b. As of this moment, the list is still being updated. So, we invite patients to visit our site, www.kroger.com/covidvaccine, to schedule an appointment there.”

Meijer Pharmacies are also in the mix: https://clinic.meijer.com/ go to that website for information on signing up for the vaccine and learning how to use their text system for appointments.

