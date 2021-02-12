Advertisement

City of Elkhart plans neighborhood parks improvement, wants community input

By Carly Miller
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Several parks in the City of Elkhart will soon see some upgrades, but first, the city is looking to get input from those who use the parks most.

In an effort to spruce up 6 parks in the City of Elkhart, the parks department is hosting virtual focus groups with neighbors to better understand what they want in their nearby parks.

“We have a really great parks district, and people use them every day, but it’s our job to make sure that we’re meeting the peoples’ needs and their wants with these park systems,” Superintendent of ParksJamison Czarnecki said.

Local non-profit enFocus is helping gather the ideas of community members in order to create individual plans park by park.

“We would really like to help support those who come to the parks most often and so the best way to do that is to provide services that they will use the most,” enFocus Innovation Fellow Kristen Smole said.

“If they have a lot of kids in this park, let’s put a playground there. If we have a lot of elderly people, historically, in this area, we probably don’t need a playground but maybe we need some other type of infrastructure like a bocce ball court or something else that will suit their needs,” Czarnecki said.

There is no set date when all of the upgrades will be made to the different parks, but with the community’s help, the city hopes to make its parks the best they can be.

“enFocus really prides itself on helping the community and being involved with community aspects, and I think this project and partnership is a testament to that,” Smole said.

For more information about how you can get involved with this project, click here.

