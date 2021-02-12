Carroll County sheriff speaks out about Delphi double murder

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have been somewhat reluctant to talk publicly about the Delphi double murder case as its four-year anniversary approaches.

However, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby today took time to share his thoughts with 16 News Now Reporter Mark Peterson.

“It is not a cold case, it is still a very active investigation here in Carroll County,” said Sheriff Leazenby. “We still receive tips by phone calls or email every day, and so new information still pours into our investigators.”

The sheriff manages to keep his spirits up despite the fact that the case remains unsolved after the passage of 1,461 days and the offer of a $250,000 reward.

“I think for us at the local level it still boils down to gaining that justice for Abby and Libby and their families, and, you know, I’ve been at it for 30 plus years in this business and you know, do we gain every individual. Do we solve every crime? Absolutely not, but this one is, it struck to the heart of Carroll County and Delphi.”

The sheriff says two county detectives and three Indiana State Police detectives remain assigned to the case.

“It’s kind of like a roller coaster ride. We have that point where we’re starting to climb that hill on the roller coaster and then they get to the point where they’re falling into something and it just goes nowhere and it goes straight downhill,” Leazenby explained. “We still haven’t, you know, found that one solid piece of information to take someone into custody at this point.”

