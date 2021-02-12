Advertisement

Blue Jackets use 4-goal third period to beat Blackhawks 6-5

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which dropped to 4-2-1 at home.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped Chicago’s three-game win streak with a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks. Cam Atkinson set a franchise record with his 15th career short-handed goal as Columbus won for the third time in four games. Atkinson also had three assists, Roslovic scored twice and Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist in the Blue Jackets’ first game since veteran center Mikko Koivu announced his retirement Tuesday. Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which dropped to 4-2-1 at home.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home

Latest News

Irish baseball skipper Link Jarrett ready for second season in South Bend
Fabbro’s late goal lifts Predators over Red Wings, 3-2
Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons
Valparaiso will look for new team after dropping Crusaders