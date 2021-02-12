Blossomtime Festival postponing pageants

Mich. (WNDU) - The Blossomtime Festival is postponing community pageants until after September 1.

The festival is taking time for a reset.

It’s hoping to be able to continue with some of its other traditions this spring, such as the blessing of the blossoms and other events. that could be possible within the guidelines during this pandemic.

In an effort to include the youth that did not have the opportunity to run for 2021, the festival has expanded the age limit to 17-to-20 years old for the 2021 to 2022 pageant season.

