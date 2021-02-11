Advertisement

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - In Niles Township, a woman is dead after she was hit by another vehicle while she was pulled over on the side of the road.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on M-51 near Pucker Street.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 56-year-old Veronica Gary of Dowagiac, was experiencing mechanical issues with her vehicle.

One of her tires reportedly came loose and rolled across the road.

She then pulled over, walked across the road to get the tire, and was hit while walking back to her car.

The investigation is ongoing.

