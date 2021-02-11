Advertisement

Valparaiso will look for new team after dropping Crusaders

Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich, front right, looks on as players Sheldon Edwards (13) and...
Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich, front right, looks on as players Sheldon Edwards (13) and Ben Krikke (23) come off the court for a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Valparaiso, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALAPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso is looking for a new team name after deciding to drop the term Crusaders.

School officials say the imagery and name have been embraced and used by hate groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

The Indiana school’s faculty and student senates each passed resolutions calling for a change.

Interim president Colette Irwin-Knott says the “negative connotation” and “violence” associated with the name were not reflective of the university’s mission, values or inclusive community.

A committee plans to consider finding a new name and new mascot.

