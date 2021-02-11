Trial pushed back for man charged in stabbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trial is pushed back for a man charged in a deadly South Bend stabbing back in 2019.

Jason Lee Collins, 40, is charged with reckless homicide in the death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

You may remember Collins claimed Martinez tried choking him during a fight at a home on South Marine Street.

That’s when investigators say Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Collins’ trial was scheduled to begin on March 1, but it’s now expected to start on June 1.

He’s expected to be in court again on May 11.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.