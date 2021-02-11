Advertisement

Trial pushed back for man charged in stabbing

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trial is pushed back for a man charged in a deadly South Bend stabbing back in 2019.

Jason Lee Collins, 40, is charged with reckless homicide in the death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

You may remember Collins claimed Martinez tried choking him during a fight at a home on South Marine Street.

That’s when investigators say Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Collins’ trial was scheduled to begin on March 1, but it’s now expected to start on June 1.

He’s expected to be in court again on May 11.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home

Latest News

Two months, five months, now ten months, how long will some people feel the effects of COVID?
Medical Moment: Post-acute COIVD syndrome
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle.
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle
There have been 15,052 deaths and 572,179 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 75* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,284 more cases Thursday
Grace College successfully returns students to campus