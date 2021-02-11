Advertisement

Sub-zero wind chills welcome you as you head outside Thursday morning

A few light lake effect snow showers continue this afternoon
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Tracking a few lake effect snow showers today, but we’re otherwise dry for your Thursday. Afternoon highs reach the low 20s with a stretch of harsh wind chills through the morning and early afternoon hours. It’ll feel like we’re briefly below zero. Winds remain moderate at 10mph from the northeast. Mostly cloudy skies with little to no snowfall accumulation.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the single digits. A brisk chill in the air early Friday morning. System snow moves back in from the west, targeting Michigan communities.

TOMORROW:

Spots of low visibility with early snowfall on the radar. Temperatures linger in the mid to upper teens with an afternoon surge of heat taking us into the 20s. Snow may accumulate a quick half inch and create some slick spots on untreated roads.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated

Latest News

Whitmer seeks boost in tuition, child care, bridge spending
Winds remain moderate at 10mph from the northeast. Mostly cloudy skies with little to no...
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 2-11-21
Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and if you're looking for the perfect sweet treats for...
Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop gears up for Valentine’s Day
police lights
Police in Elkhart investigating after early morning shooting leads to chase