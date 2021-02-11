Sub-zero wind chills welcome you as you head outside Thursday morning

TODAY:

Tracking a few lake effect snow showers today, but we’re otherwise dry for your Thursday. Afternoon highs reach the low 20s with a stretch of harsh wind chills through the morning and early afternoon hours. It’ll feel like we’re briefly below zero. Winds remain moderate at 10mph from the northeast. Mostly cloudy skies with little to no snowfall accumulation.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the single digits. A brisk chill in the air early Friday morning. System snow moves back in from the west, targeting Michigan communities.

TOMORROW:

Spots of low visibility with early snowfall on the radar. Temperatures linger in the mid to upper teens with an afternoon surge of heat taking us into the 20s. Snow may accumulate a quick half inch and create some slick spots on untreated roads.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.