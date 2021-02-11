Advertisement

South Bend Cubs officially Class A-Advanced affiliate

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are now officially elevated as a Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The new agreement with Chicago extends the partnership with South Bend through the year 2030.

The team was invited back in December to join the new minor league baseball system.

A schedule for the 2021 season is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

