South Bend allocates more than $2.1 million for Coal Line Trail and Ignition Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Redevelopment Commission approved more than $2.1 million in budget funding for two projects.

16 News Now tells us how those dollars will be used.

More than $1.78 million are allocated for the Coal Line Trail, a project that’s been in the works for nearly half a decade.

The rest will go toward a new parking lot with charging stations at Ignition Park.

The dollars going toward the Coal Line Trail will fund the construction and inspection of both phases of the 1.5-mile multi-use trail tracing the path of the old Norfolk Southern coal line.

“Not only as a connection to our larger bicycle and trail network but also for the next-door neighbors that are just looking for something just as practical as a way to get to stores, places of retail, schools, and parks,” said Community Investment Planning staff member Chris Dressel.

Work on phase one from Lincoln Way heading north to Woodward will get started this spring.

Dressel said work on phase two from the railroad bridge that crosses the ST. Joseph River to S.R. 933 will begin in April of 2022.

The commission allocated an extra $200,000 for a new parking lot at Ignition Park, that will house charging stations provided by AEP.

This brings the total project cost to roughly $450,000.

“We wanted to capitalize on this and build some amenities. It’s something that’s meaningful in building amenities but also in need of charging stations as we have across the city,” said South Bend Business Development Director Daniel Buckenmeyer.

There will also be room for two food trucks.

The city also transferred two parcels of land to the United Way. This will be the future site of a community center, for which the United Way is already fundraising.

“What’s really pretty cool about this project isn’t just the project itself, but also that we are working to re-do Dubail Street which will be coming to you at some point in the near future as well,” said South Bend D.C.I Director of Planning Tim Corcoran.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.