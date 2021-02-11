Police in Elkhart investigating after early morning shooting leads to chase

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart are investigating after an early morning shooting lead to a police chase and arrest.

From the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office:

“On February 11, 2021, at about 3:43 AM, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male being shot outside of a residence in the 57000 block of Woodrow Street in Elkhart.

Witnesses reported that a silver passenger car had left the scene of the shooting on Woodrow. As officers were arriving on scene, officers from the Elkhart City Police Department located a silver passenger car traveling at a high rate of speed, north on Nappanee St. The officers made an attempt to stop the vehicle and the driver refused. Officers continued to follow the vehicle until it arrived at a residence located in the 56000 block of Spruce Lane, Elkhart. There, a male ran from the vehicle and locked himself inside the residence and refused to come out.

Officers from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhart City Police Department attempted to encourage the male to come out of the residence, but he continued to refuse. After a short period of time, they were successful at getting the male to come out without further incident.

The male from the silver vehicle was identified as Marcus Love, date of birth, July 14, 1972. He was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants and a potential charge of resisting law enforcement. The warrants were for; Failure to return to a lawful detention, Resisting law enforcement, and Possession of cocaine and marijuana. Marcus Love was present at the home on Woodrow, but his involvement in the incident is unknown at this time.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shot that struck the victim came from inside the home at the Woodrow address. Several people were detained and are being interviewed by Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

The victim was identified as Andres William Howard, date of birth, December 7, 1968, from Elkhart. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital and was conscious and alert. There is no danger to the public.

We will not have any further updates until investigators can process the information provided.”

