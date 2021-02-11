Niles police investigate 2 suspicious incidents, ask for information

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles police are investigating after an unknown man reportedly told an 11-year-old girl to get into his car.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around the same time a man reportedly made sexual comments and exposed himself to a 25-year-old woman.

If you have any information about either incident, please contact the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404 or submit a tip online.

From the Niles Police Department:

A male in a vehicle made sexual comments and exposed himself to a 25 year old female yesterday (02/10/2021) around 2:30 pm in the 900 block of Michigan Street, within the City of Niles. This male driver was described as a black male in his 50′s, driving a silver passenger vehicle. The make of the vehicle and license plate information is unknown. When the female walked away the silver car drove off. This male never exited his car during this incident.

Approximately a half hour later (3:00pm) a black male in a silver passenger vehicle drove alongside an 11 year old female in the 1400 block of Hickory, also within the City of Niles. This male was described as being in his 20s and driving a newer vehicle. The license plate or make of this vehicle are unknown.

This male asked the 11 year old female if she needed a ride, and told her to get into the car. This female did the right thing, and told the man no. A passerby realized the female might need help and assisted her to safety as the silver vehicle drove away. This male never exited the vehicle or approached the young female.

At this time it is unknown if these two incidents are related, but investigators have been working to gather more information. If you have any information about either of these incidents please contact the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. You can also submit a tip online. This can be done through the City’s web page choosing the Police Department page.

The Niles Police Department would like to remind people, especially children, they should never accept rides from strangers. Do not approach any vehicle when you are offered a ride. Instead, get to safety and call 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.