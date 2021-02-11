Advertisement

More Snow Coming Our Way...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ACTIVE 10 DAY... The next week and beyond looks like a VERY active weather pattern to me. There are 3 storm systems that probably give us snow over the next 10 days...each one a little stronger. But it will all depend on the track of the storm before we know how much snow we’re going to get with each one. The first one is Friday night and Saturday, with 2″-4″ likely, and a little more in lake-effect areas. The second, stronger, system comes next Tuesday. The third, strongest, system comes late next week. None of the snow that has fallen, or will fall, will go anywhere as temperatures stay below freezing...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with times of snow flurries. Low: 10, Wind: NE 4-8

Friday: Cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers developing. Maybe a coating to an inch in places. High: 22, Wind: NW 6-12

Friday night: Cloudy with evening flurries, then light snow developing overnight. Low: 10

Saturday: Times of snow. Total accumulations through the evening in the 2″ to 4″ range. High: 18

