Mishawaka superintendent unhappy with recent vaccine update

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The superintendent of School City of Mishawaka isn’t happy with the latest announcement from Governor Eric Holcomb.

The governor today announced that Hoosiers, 65 and older, as well as frontline health care workers, are eligible to get vaccinated. He also mentioned more vaccines are on the way.

State health officials are saying, once there’s enough vaccines available, the next group will be Hoosiers 60 to 65.

Once that group is vaccinated, Hoosiers 50 and older and those with certain health risks or other conditions will be eligible.

Superintendent Wayne Barker is upset because the governor didn’t include teachers.

“Our teachers have been told, our educators, people working in schools have been told that they were essential from the beginning of this pandemic and while I understand what the state department of health is saying and what the governor is saying regarding transmission rates in schools...and where the hospitalizations and more serious consequences are happening with COVID 19, I still feel that if our teachers and people working in schools are essential, then they need to be on the priority list for vaccinations,” Barker said.

Right now, there’s no official date as to when the next group of Hoosiers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

