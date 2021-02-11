Advertisement

Mishawaka school board unanimously approves a reopening plan

The Mishawaka School Board unanimously approves a reopening plan for John Young Middle School and Mishawaka High School.
The Mishawaka School Board unanimously approves a reopening plan for John Young Middle School and Mishawaka High School.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka School Board unanimously approves a reopening plan for John Young Middle School and Mishawaka High School.

The plan calls for 4 days of in-person learning and one day of virtual learning, going completely in-person after spring break.

The plan is also dependent on if the county COVID-19 numbers are low enough. The district will be conferring with the health department.

This will be discussed further at the next meeting on Feb. 24.

