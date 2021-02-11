Michigan reports 75* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,284 more cases Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 75* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,284 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 55 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 15,052 deaths and 572,179 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 915 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 60* more coronavirus deaths and 563 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 31 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,769* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 6th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,379 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 206 (+5) deaths and 11,213 (+19) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 58 (+0) deaths and 3,851 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 81 (+1) deaths and 4,535 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.