Medical Moment: Post-acute COIVD syndrome

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two months, five months, now ten months, how long will some people feel the effects of COVID?

It’s called post-acute COVID syndrome.

Could these long-haulers become COVID lifers?

The story in today’s Medical Moment.

It’s a virus that takes your breath away.

At first it was thought to be a disease that affects the elderly. Now, 40 and 50-year-olds who suffered mild symptoms are showing up at the doctor’s office months later.

And as Martie Salt reports, these COVID long-haulers are worried they may never get better.

In autopsy reports of COVID patients, doctors are finding damage to not just the lungs, but the heart, brain, kidney and liver, which suggests that COVID is much more than a respiratory disease.

