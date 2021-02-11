LaVine scores 46 points, Bulls hit 25 3s to beat Pelicans

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored a season-high 46 points, hitting nine of Chicago’s franchise-record 25 3-pointers, and the Bulls cooled off the New Orleans Pelicans with a 129-116 victory.

Coby White made eight 3s and scored 30 points in an impressive show by Chicago’s starting backcourt.

Led by LaVine and White, the Bulls went 25 for 47 from beyond the arc and shot 59% (48 for 81) overall.

New Orleans had won four in a row, including a 130-101 victory over Houston on Tuesday night.

But the Pelicans looked a little tired in the second half of the opener of a four-game trip.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/10/2021 11:25:43 PM (GMT -5:00)