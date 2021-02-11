Advertisement

Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) - Kyrie Irving had 35 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets were defensively dominant in the first half in shutting down the Indiana Pacers 104-94 to snap a three-game losing streak.

A night after an embarrassing effort in Detroit, when the Nets yielded 38 points in the first quarter, the Pacers didn’t reach that total until 8:46 remained in the third.

By then, the Nets had built a 32-point halftime lead, their largest since moving to Brooklyn in 2012, and with a 62-30 bulge allowed just two more points than their best total since moving from New Jersey.

2/10/2021 10:26:15 PM (GMT -5:00)

