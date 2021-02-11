Indiana reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,762 more cases Thursday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 26 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,762 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,226 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,604 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 645,006 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,452 new cases were reported. 1,273 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 67 more coronavirus deaths and 1,225 new cases were reported. 1,265 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 58 more coronavirus deaths and 1,065 new cases were reported. 1,292 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 1,529 new cases were reported. 1,446 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,655 (+100) cases and 493 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,989 (+19) cases and 400 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,549 (+23) cases and 191 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,390 (+15) cases and 103 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,325 (+13) cases and 103 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,375 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,830 (+5) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,746 (+7) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,032 (+1) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

