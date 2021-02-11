Advertisement

Indiana hands Northwestern 10th straight loss, 79-76 in 2OT

Indiana trailed by as many as 14 points, and led for just 14 seconds through regulation and the first overtime.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Aljami Durham scored a career-high 24 points, Armaan Franklin tied his best with 23 points and Indiana beat Northwestern 79-76 in double overtime for the Wildcats’ 10th straight loss. Indiana trailed by as many as 14 points, and led for just 14 seconds through regulation and the first overtime. But Jerome Hunter put Indiana ahead 75-71 with 16.2 seconds left in the second overtime on a step-back 3-pointer. Chase Audige answered at the other end on a corner 3-pointer, and Durham helped the Hoosiers seal it by making four free throws in the final 5.7 seconds. Audige led Northwestern with 19 points.

