Grace College successfully returns students to campus

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - Grace College successfully returned students to campus for the spring semester after rolling out its new testing protocol.

Before classes resumed on January 25, students were required to show proof of a negative Covid test.

In addition, the school implemented mandatory weekly surveillance testing for all students throughout the semester.

The college uses a rapid test, that is a non-invasive, self-administered nose swab.

Students sign up for a time slot each week, and the results are received within one hour.

