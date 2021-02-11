Advertisement

Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop gears up for Valentine’s Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and if you’re looking for the perfect sweet treats for your significant other, head to Dowagiac.

Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop is selling plenty of traditional Valentine’s Day boxes and candies.

The shop is even selling the TikTok famous breakable hearts filled with assorted candies and chocolates.

The family-owned shop is heading into its 99th year, and owner Julie Johnson thanks the community for all the support, especially during the pandemic.

“Valentine’s is a great time to support us, but we’re here all year,” Johnson said. “So, I encourage people to visit their downtowns and see what they have to offer and support those smaller businesses.”

Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop encourages everyone to place their special Valentine’s Day orders by Friday.

