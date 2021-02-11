Advertisement

Bears hire former Packers DC Pettine as defensive assistant

The Packers gave up 56 more points during the 2020 regular season than in 2019, but they improved in most other defensive areas.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant. He will work under Sean Desai, who was promoted to replace the retired Chuck Pagano as Chicago’s defensive coordinator. Pettine had been Green Bay’s defensive coordinator for three seasons. He took over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. The Packers announced he would not return after they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game. The Packers gave up 56 more points during the 2020 regular season than in 2019, but they improved in most other defensive areas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
Armed robberies reported in South Bend
Armed robberies minutes apart in South Bend
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers
Indiana hands Northwestern 10th straight loss, 79-76 in 2OT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
Suter scores winner as Blackhawks edge Stars 2-1 in OT again