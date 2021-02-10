Advertisement

Woman dies after being hit by ADEC driver

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 44-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car this morning.

Goshen police were called to the 2600 block of Ashton Pines Drive just after 8 a.m.

The ADEC driver was reportedly there to pick up the woman, but hit the gas instead of the brake L, knocking the victim to the ground, pinning her under the car.

The accident remains under investigation, with a report expected tomorrow morning.

ADEC released a statement saying their thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the woman and they are cooperating with officials.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
Armed robberies reported in South Bend
Armed robberies minutes apart in South Bend
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated
Indiana Michigan Power is sending more than 250 employees and contractors down south.
I&M sending employees down south
Medical Moment: COIVD vaccine myths
Preschoolers make Valentine’s Day cards for families who have experienced loss.
Preschoolers make valentines for those experiencing loss