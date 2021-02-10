Woman dies after being hit by ADEC driver

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 44-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car this morning.

Goshen police were called to the 2600 block of Ashton Pines Drive just after 8 a.m.

The ADEC driver was reportedly there to pick up the woman, but hit the gas instead of the brake L, knocking the victim to the ground, pinning her under the car.

The accident remains under investigation, with a report expected tomorrow morning.

ADEC released a statement saying their thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the woman and they are cooperating with officials.

