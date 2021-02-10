Advertisement

Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after becoming pinned under a vehicle when the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, Goshen police say.

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.

The victim is a 44-year-old woman whose name hasn’t been released.

From the Goshen Police Department:

On February 10, 2021 at 8:04AM, officers were dispatched to 2628 Ashton Pines Dr after a 911 call regarding a pedestrian/vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the Driver of the vehicle, an employee of ADEC, explained she was there to pick up the victim. As she began to stop the vehicle, she pressed on the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal causing the vehicle to knock the victim to the ground. The vehicle then pinned the victim underneath the front of the vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers determined the pedestrian was deceased. The victim is a 44-year-old female. The accident is still under investigation. The full accident report will be available Thursday morning. There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robberies reported in South Bend
Armed robberies minutes apart in South Bend
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
Charles Miltenberger, III, was found shot to death Saturday night in South Bend.
Sisters of South Bend man killed in shooting say their brother didn’t have enemies
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Generations Adventureplex is hosting an "Axes and Ohs" event with Wine and Canvas on Sunday.
Generations Adventureplex to host Valentine’s Day event
Cloudy skies with additional snow showers, especially heavy in our southern communities. 1-2″...
Coldest weather of the season arrives Valentine’s Day weekend
Black Lives Matter South Bend asking council to pass bill
Black Lives Matter South Bend asking council to pass bill