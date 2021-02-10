Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after becoming pinned under a vehicle when the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, Goshen police say.

It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.

The victim is a 44-year-old woman whose name hasn’t been released.

From the Goshen Police Department:

On February 10, 2021 at 8:04AM, officers were dispatched to 2628 Ashton Pines Dr after a 911 call regarding a pedestrian/vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the Driver of the vehicle, an employee of ADEC, explained she was there to pick up the victim. As she began to stop the vehicle, she pressed on the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal causing the vehicle to knock the victim to the ground. The vehicle then pinned the victim underneath the front of the vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers determined the pedestrian was deceased. The victim is a 44-year-old female. The accident is still under investigation. The full accident report will be available Thursday morning. There are no further details at this time.

