Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.

Nevaeh likes to get lost in a good book.

“Before I go to bed I’ll either read or draw in my little notebook that I got from my school,” said Nevaeh.

She’s a good student who has a bright future. She knows what she wants to be when she grows up.

“I think I want to be a teacher because I’m really good at math, reading, and sometimes social studies and science,” said Nevaeh.

She likes art, cheerleading and animals too.

“I love cats, dogs. They’re my favorite,” said Nevaeh. “I used to have them with my mom.”

It’s tough to think of the past sometimes, especially when you’ve been in foster care for so long. Nevaeh has been in the foster care system since she was four years old.

“Some kids don’t really get to see their parents. But some of them do. It’s not really fair that some do and some don’t,” said Nevaeh. “But my case worker says I can get adopted soon. They’re trying to find a parent.”

And so, she’s waiting for someone to adopt her. It’s something she is looking forward to.

“I can restart my whole entire life again with a mom and a dad and sisters and I can restart my life with another family that would really want to take me,” said Nevaeh.

Nevaeh would like a family that has an older girl who can help her do her hair and maybe a younger girl who she can teach.

If you want to learn more about Nevaeh, click this link for Indiana’s Adoption Program: https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/nevaeh-9214/

