Suter scores winner as Blackhawks edge Stars 2-1 in OT again

DALLAS (AP) - Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period. The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win. Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three. In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

