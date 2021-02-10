Advertisement

Suter scores winner as Blackhawks edge Stars 2-1 in OT again

Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period. The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win. Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three. In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

