Preschoolers make valentines for those experiencing loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

How about preschoolers making Valentine’s Day cards for families who have experienced loss?

The pre-school students at Coloma Elementary are currently learning about empathy and how to best show it to family, friends and even strangers.

That’s why they made cards for families receiving care from Lory’s Place.

“They’re dealing with grieving, it’s through hospice and it’s families that have dealt with loss, so we’re cheering them up with valentines,” says Arielle Sumrall, a pre-K teacher at Coloma Elementary.

The students made the cards entirely on their own with various paints, stickers, crayons and markers.

