Notre Dame secures program’s second-ever win at Duke, 93-89

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points and Prentiss Hubb hit a critical 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89. Notre Dame had lost seven straight games to Duke and 9 of 10 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But the Fighting Irish shot 55%, made 11 of 25 3-pointers and 18 of 20 free throws – a strong all-around shooting performance. Hubb finished with 15 points, one of five starters to score in double figures for Notre Dame. Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 24 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds for Duke.

