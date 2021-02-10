Advertisement

Notre Dame secures program’s second-ever win at Duke, 93-89

Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points and Prentiss Hubb hit a critical 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points and Prentiss Hubb hit a critical 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89. Notre Dame had lost seven straight games to Duke and 9 of 10 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But the Fighting Irish shot 55%, made 11 of 25 3-pointers and 18 of 20 free throws – a strong all-around shooting performance. Hubb finished with 15 points, one of five starters to score in double figures for Notre Dame. Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 24 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds for Duke.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Charles Miltenberger, III, was found shot to death Saturday night in South Bend.
Sisters of South Bend man killed in shooting say their brother didn’t have enemies
Grandfather sentenced to probation in toddler’s cruise ship death
An update on a girl who was badly injured in a deadly crash over the weekend in South Bend.
Teen may not walk again after injury in deadly crash
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

The Gators will come to South Bend first. That will be on November 15, 2031.
Notre Dame schedules home-and-home series with Florida in 2031 and 2032
Northwestern set to meet Purdue at Wrigley Field next season
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the...
Big Ten moves men’s tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis
Kentucky has a lot to prove Saturday afternoon, but Mike Brey says the Irish do too.
Irish gear up for rematch with Duke