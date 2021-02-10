New cases of COVID-19 going down in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials are providing an update on their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

New cases have been going down over the last couple of weeks with about 25 to 30 new cases a day.

Officials say they are in a manageable place, but people need to stay aware, especially with new variants.

“It’s more likely to spread between people than what we were seeing throughout much of last year. So, while our numbers look good, and that is a testament to what our community has been doing in terms of social distancing and masking and avoiding large crowds and good hand hygiene, all of those right things. We have to continue to be vigilant, especially as these variants are really changing the landscape,” says Nikki Britten with the Berrien County Health Department.

And on the vaccine front, the health department has three main goals: To prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, decrease deaths and maintain critical services.

Mass vaccination is a big part of helping those goals with about one-thousand doses being given out a day.

Drive-thru sites and pop- up clinics are also available through the county.

