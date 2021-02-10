Advertisement

New cases of COVID-19 going down in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials are providing an update on their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

New cases have been going down over the last couple of weeks with about 25 to 30 new cases a day.

Officials say they are in a manageable place, but people need to stay aware, especially with new variants.

“It’s more likely to spread between people than what we were seeing throughout much of last year. So, while our numbers look good, and that is a testament to what our community has been doing in terms of social distancing and masking and avoiding large crowds and good hand hygiene, all of those right things. We have to continue to be vigilant, especially as these variants are really changing the landscape,” says Nikki Britten with the Berrien County Health Department.

And on the vaccine front, the health department has three main goals: To prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, decrease deaths and maintain critical services.

Mass vaccination is a big part of helping those goals with about one-thousand doses being given out a day.

Drive-thru sites and pop- up clinics are also available through the county.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
Armed robberies reported in South Bend
Armed robberies minutes apart in South Bend
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated
Indiana Michigan Power is sending more than 250 employees and contractors down south.
I&M sending employees down south
Medical Moment: COIVD vaccine myths
Preschoolers make Valentine’s Day cards for families who have experienced loss.
Preschoolers make valentines for those experiencing loss