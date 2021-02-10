Michigan St. edges Penn St. 60-58 behind Henry’s 20 points

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joey Hauser added 11 off the bench to help lead Michigan State to a 60-58 win over Penn State. Marcus Bingham made a pair of foul shots for Michigan State with 78 seconds left to cap the scoring. Michigan State guard Josh Langford missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with eight seconds left. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t take advantage as Myles Dread’s contested 3-pointer from the left side wasn’t close as time expired. John Harrar tied career highs with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Penn State.

