Advertisement

Michigan St. edges Penn St. 60-58 behind Henry’s 20 points

Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joey Hauser added 11 off the bench to help lead Michigan State to a 60-58 win over Penn State.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joey Hauser added 11 off the bench to help lead Michigan State to a 60-58 win over Penn State. Marcus Bingham made a pair of foul shots for Michigan State with 78 seconds left to cap the scoring. Michigan State guard Josh Langford missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with eight seconds left. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t take advantage as Myles Dread’s contested 3-pointer from the left side wasn’t close as time expired. John Harrar tied career highs with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Penn State.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Armed robberies reported in South Bend
Armed robberies minutes apart in South Bend
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
Charles Miltenberger, III, was found shot to death Saturday night in South Bend.
Sisters of South Bend man killed in shooting say their brother didn’t have enemies
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

Suter scores winner as Blackhawks edge Stars 2-1 in OT again
She can’t believe it’s already been 20 years.
Deanna Gumpf set to start 20th season as Notre Dame softball head coach
Bobrovsky shines as Panthers edge Red Wings 2-1
Grant scores 32, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets 122-111