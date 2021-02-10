Michigan reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 915 more cases Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 915 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 14,977 deaths and 570,895 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 60* more coronavirus deaths and 563 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 31 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,769* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 6th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,379 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 74* more coronavirus deaths and 1,358 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 201 (+0) deaths and 11,194 (+22) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 58 (+0) deaths and 3,849 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 80 (+0) deaths and 4,525 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

