Advertisement

Michigan reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 915 more cases Wednesday

There have been 14,977 deaths and 570,895 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 14,977 deaths and 570,895 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 915 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 14,977 deaths and 570,895 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 60* more coronavirus deaths and 563 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 31 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,769* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 6th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,379 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 74* more coronavirus deaths and 1,358 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 201 (+0) deaths and 11,194 (+22) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 58 (+0) deaths and 3,849 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 80 (+0) deaths and 4,525 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
Armed robberies reported in South Bend
Armed robberies minutes apart in South Bend
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated
New cases of COVID-19 going down in Berrien County
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed