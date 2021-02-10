Advertisement

Michigan creates resource to help seniors find vaccine information

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re a senior having problems finding vaccine information online there’s now a trusted source to help.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering a series of sessions to walk people through the state’s vaccine website.

The goal is to help them find their local health department to register online for an appointment or to be added to the waitlist.

The first session is tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Registration is required.

Visit getsetup.io/michigan for more information.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home
It happened Wednesday morning at 2628 Ashton Pines Dr.
Woman dead after being pinned under vehicle
Armed robberies reported in South Bend
Armed robberies minutes apart in South Bend
Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car...
Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Medical Moment: COIVD vaccine myths
Becky Dodd
Go Red for Women raises awareness about heart disease in women
COVID-19 graphic
Saint Joseph Health updates visitation guidelines
Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Health Officer
St. Joseph County vaccine allotment increases as waiting list widens