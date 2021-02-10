Michigan creates resource to help seniors find vaccine information

Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re a senior having problems finding vaccine information online there’s now a trusted source to help.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering a series of sessions to walk people through the state’s vaccine website.

The goal is to help them find their local health department to register online for an appointment or to be added to the waitlist.

The first session is tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Registration is required.

Visit getsetup.io/michigan for more information.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.