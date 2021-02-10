Indiana reports 52 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,452 more cases Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana has surpassed 12,000 coronavirus-related deaths after the state’s three deadliest months during the pandemic.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday added 52 recent coronavirus deaths to the statewide total, pushing it to 12,001 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.

Indiana’s rates of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have declined steeply since peaking in early December, but the state still recorded more than 1,900 coronavirus deaths during January.

That followed more than 9,000 coronavirus deaths last year that contributed to a one-year jump of 16% in statewide mortality.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 52 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,452 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,273 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Starke County entered Indiana’s blue COVID-19 advisory level. Most of the other northern Indiana counties are in the next higher advisory level.

Tuesday: 67 more coronavirus deaths and 1,225 new cases were reported. 1,265 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 58 more coronavirus deaths and 1,065 new cases were reported. 1,292 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 1,529 new cases were reported. 1,446 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 2,403 new cases were reported. 1,541 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,557 (+79) cases and 493 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,971 (+27) cases and 400 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,527 (+10) cases and 191 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,375 (+23) cases and 103 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,313 (+9) cases and 101 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,374 (+2) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,825 (+4) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,739 (+8) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,031 (+1) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

