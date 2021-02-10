Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials are giving us an update on when the vaccine eligibility is expected to expand for Hoosiers.

Right now, Hoosiers age 65 and older, as well as frontline health care workers, are eligible to be vaccinated.

State health officials are saying once there are enough vaccines available, the next group to be eligible will be Hoosiers age 60 to 65.

Once that group is vaccinated, Hoosiers age 50 or older and or with certain health risks or conditions will be eligible.

Again, no official date has been announced as to when the next group of Hoosiers will be eligible. This all depends on when more vaccines arrive in the state.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.